Potholes Cost Cities Millions Every Year, AI May Have Found The Solution

A technology company is using artificial intelligence and truck-mounted cameras to help cities detect potholes before roads become badly damaged, according to a new report by TechCrunch. San Francisco-based Samsara has launched a system called "Ground Intelligence", which uses AI to analyse road conditions through cameras already installed inside commercial trucks. The system is designed to identify potholes, assess their severity and track how quickly they are getting worse.

According to TechCrunch, potholes cost cities millions of pounds every year through road repairs, vehicle damage claims and traffic disruption. Local authorities often struggle to monitor road damage quickly because inspecting large road networks manually is expensive and time-consuming.

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Samsara has spent years installing cameras in millions of vehicles for purposes such as driver monitoring, theft prevention and insurance claims. The company has now trained its AI systems using that vast amount of road footage collected from trucks operating daily across cities and highways.

The technology arrives as several firms explore smarter ways to improve road maintenance. Recently, self-driving company Waymo and navigation platform Waze also began testing systems that share pothole information with governments.

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Experts believe AI-powered road monitoring could help authorities repair damaged roads earlier, reducing accidents and lowering long-term maintenance costs. The system may also help city officials decide which roads need urgent repairs instead of relying only on public complaints.

As cities worldwide continue facing ageing infrastructure and rising repair bills, AI-driven monitoring tools are increasingly being viewed as a practical solution for improving road safety and reducing costs.