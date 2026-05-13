First Coders, Now Lawyers? Anthropic Unveils Claude's New Legal AI Tools

After transforming the coding industry with AI-powered assistants and automation tools, Anthropic is now turning its attention to the legal profession. The company behind the Claude chatbot has unveiled a new suite of AI tools designed specifically for lawyers and law firms, signalling how artificial intelligence is rapidly moving deeper into professional sectors once dominated entirely by human expertise.

Anthropic announced that it is expanding its "Claude for Legal" service with new plug-ins and connectors aimed at helping law firms automate routine legal work. The tools are designed to assist with tasks such as document review, legal research, case preparation, deposition planning and drafting paperwork.

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The company said the new features can support lawyers working in areas including corporate law, employment law, privacy, product regulation and AI governance.

The move comes as AI firms increasingly target the legal sector, which is under pressure to modernise and improve efficiency. In March, AI legal startup Harvey reportedly raised $200 million at a valuation of $11 billion. Another rival, Legora, recently secured $600 million in funding and launched a major advertising campaign featuring Jude Law.

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Anthropic's latest update also includes MCP connectors, which allow Claude to directly interact with software commonly used by law firms. These connectors can link the chatbot with services such as DocuSign, Box and legal research platforms operated by Thomson Reuters.

The company said the tools are available to paid Claude users and build upon legal-focused features introduced earlier this year.

"The legal sector is facing mounting pressure to adopt AI, and the firms and in-house teams that move are pulling ahead fast," a spokesperson for the company told TechCrunch. "Claude is making a deeper push into knowledge work, with the legal sector emerging as one of its most significant and fastest-growing industries."

According to TechCrunch, , Anthropic said law firms that adopt AI quickly are already gaining a competitive edge. However, the growing use of AI in courtrooms has raised concerns. Several lawyers have faced criticism and penalties for submitting AI-generated legal documents containing fabricated quotes and inaccuracies. Experts also warn that poorly generated AI-driven lawsuits are beginning to overwhelm courts with low-quality filings and confusing legal arguments.