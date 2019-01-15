Jaganmohan Reddy's Sister, Linked To Actor Prabhas, Seeks Police Action

YS Sharmila rubbished the false propaganda linking her with the popular Telugu film actor Prabhas

YSR Congress Party President YS Jaganmohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila on Monday met the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, urging him to act against those maligning her on the social media.

Ms Sharmila, who is also a leader of YSR Congress, called on Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar to lodge a complaint against those posting objectionable material against her.

Ms Sharmila, who was accompanied by her husband Anil Kumar, rubbished the false propaganda linking her with the popular Telugu film actor Prabhas.

She told reporters it was a conspiracy by the vested interests to defame her ahead of the general elections to get political mileage.

The daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy believes the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is behind the campaign.

"Such false propaganda had started before the 2014 elections and has swung back with elections fast approaching now. I have sought proper action against those carrying out the character assassination. I strongly believe that TDP is behind spreading the rumour as is its wont," she said.

Ms Sharmila said she had no acquaintance with Prabhas and had never even spoken to him.

"Being a mother, wife and person with family bond, it hurts when such slanderous campaign is carried out. If I do not react, my silence may lead to some unpleasant conclusions which is the reason why I lodged the complaint seeking action," she added.