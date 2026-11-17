Panic gripped parts of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh after a massive gas leak occurred at an ONGC re-drilling well near Nagaram village in Mamidikuduru mandal during the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident, reported around 4.30 am, triggered emergency response measures, with authorities evacuating residents living within a one-kilometre radius of the well.

The gas blowout occurred at Tadivari Meraka, near the Geddada-Mamidikuduru highway, during re-drilling operations at an ONGC well.

A huge quantity of gas erupted with a loud noise and continued escaping under pressure, spreading towards surrounding areas and triggering concern among local residents.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu immediately contacted senior officials to review the situation and directed the administration to take all necessary measures to protect people living in the affected areas.

Emphasising that public safety must remain the top priority, the Chief Minister instructed officials to coordinate with ONGC's senior management and deploy specialised technical teams without delay to contain the leak. He also directed them to consult the ONGC chairman and other senior executives to review emergency arrangements.

District authorities have already evacuated residents within a one-kilometre radius as a precautionary measure.

Police have restricted vehicular movement on the highway near the leakage site to prevent accidents and ensure unobstructed access for emergency teams.

According to preliminary information shared by ONGC officials, no fire had broken out at the well, and its wellhead remained structurally intact.

Special teams were taking measures to prevent the leaking gas from spreading close to the ground level.

As part of the safety precautions, diesel generators and other electrical equipment in the surrounding area were switched off, while personnel and equipment were moved away from the danger zone.

An emergency cementing team was being rushed to the site to undertake operations to seal the well and stop the gas flow.