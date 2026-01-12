From Karate To Kenjutsu Master: Pawan Kalyan's Martial Arts Journey

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has been inducted into Kenjutsu, the ancient Japanese art of swordsmanship. The actor-politician was also awarded the Fifth Dan (5th Dan) by the Sogo Budo Kanri Kai, one of the most respected authorities in Japanese martial arts.

Pawan has become the first Telugu-speaking individual to be inducted into the Takeda Shingen Clan, a prestigious lineage under Soke Muramatsu Sensei, an honour rarely extended beyond Japanese practitioners. In addition to this, he was also awarded the title of "Tiger of Martial Arts" by the Golden Dragons organisation.

What is Kenjutsu?

Kenjutsu, meaning "the art of the sword", is one of the four central martial arts of pre-modern Japan, typically from the Samurai era. It focuses on combat techniques with a drawn sword, teaching both offensive and defensive skills.

By the 1500s, swords became more widely used, not just on battlefields but also in castled towns, villages, and duels. It trains warriors in one-on-one combat and handles attacks from other weapons, making it a highly strategic and versatile martial art.

This technique teaches strikes, blocks, parries, footwork, timing, and strategy for combat.

Pawan's journey

His journey began in Chennai during his childhood, where he first learned Karate and, over time, expanded his training to include Kenjutsu. His training was not only physical; he also studied Samurai philosophy, which emphasises discipline, mental focus, respect, ethics, and the mannerisms of a warrior.

The honour he has now received is the result of more than 30 years of hard work and dedication. His journey shows from a Karate belt to a master of the katana.

Pawan's knowledge of martial arts to cinema

The 54-year-old was trained under Hanshi Professor Dr Siddiq Mahmoodi, a respected expert in Budo (Japanese martial arts). Under his guidance, Pawan reached high-level proficiency in Kendo, a modern version of Japanese sword fighting.

He has also brought real martial arts into his films, performing authentic techniques on screen in movies like Thammudu and Khushi, and continuing the trend in his upcoming film, OG.