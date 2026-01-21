Pawan Kalyan's Ex-Wife Renu Desai Hits Back At Trolls After Viral Video: "Don't Have Husband To Protect Me"

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's ex-wife Renu Desai made headlines after a viral video showed her arguing with an individual during a press meet held to raise awareness about street dogs. Renu shared a video on Instagram, calling out trolls who dragged her personal life, ex-husband, and children into the discussion.

On Tuesday, she shared another video to address the online negativity.

"I don't have a father, mother, elder brother, or husband to protect me. All the hate that you spew at me for no fault of mine—I just calmly share it with Devi and Mahadev. I know that they hear my pain and see my tears," Renu said in a video from a Varanasi ghat.

"I have never fought for my own personal rights in public. But I will scream and shout until everyone understands that killing all innocent dogs just for the mistakes of some aggressive ones is wrong. You can talk as much negative and hateful nonsense about me as you want, but just remember whose presence I share my pain and tears with," Renu wrote in the caption, making her stance clear.

On Monday, a video went viral showing Renu arguing with a 55-year-old man who reportedly tried to hit her.

Responding to the backlash, she posted a video addressing the trolls: "I have seen some comments on my way home. How correct is it to comment on my personal life? You're saying that's why Pawan Kalyan left me—that I'm cranky. Do I get any money while fighting for street dogs? I'm not even fighting for them; I'm fighting for human life. And you're making such disgusting comments. You even said I would learn a lesson if my children died from dog bites. Why would you say that? I am a mother who knows the value of life."

Renu also made it clear that she didn't shout at the press.

After divorcing his first wife, Nandini, in 2008, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan married Renu Desai in 2009. The couple had a son, Akira, in 2010, followed by a daughter, Polena, in 2012. They separated shortly after.

Pawan later married Russian actress Anna Lezhneva in 2013.