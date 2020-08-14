Ex-Andhra Pradesh Minister Atchannaidu Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Atchannaidu's relative and MP K Rammohan Naidu gave a statement about his health.

TDP MLA and former Labour Minister Atchannaidu has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently is in judicial custody and is getting treatment at Ramesh Hospital Guntur.

Atchannaidu's relative and MP K Rammohan Naidu gave a statement about his health.

Atchannaidu babai tested #COVID19 +ve. I've known him all my life, He is a fighter and saw him overcome huge hurdles. He will come back stronger and healthier from this pandemic too! Grateful to well-wishers supporting us these 3 months & urge all to pray for his quick recovery. — Ram Mohan Naidu K #ArrestMeToo (@RamMNK) August 13, 2020

"Atchannaidu has tested positive for COVID-19," it said.

"I am very thankful to all of you for the support you have given for the past three months. Let us pray for his speedy recovery. I believe that he will defeat the coronavirus and will come back safely," the statement added.

The MLA has been facing allegations in ESI scam and is under judicial custody.

