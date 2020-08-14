Ex-Andhra Pradesh Minister Atchannaidu Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The MLA has been facing allegations in ESI scam and is under judicial custody.

Ex-Andhra Pradesh Minister Atchannaidu Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Atchannaidu's relative and MP K Rammohan Naidu gave a statement about his health.

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh):

TDP MLA and former Labour Minister Atchannaidu has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently is in judicial custody and is getting treatment at Ramesh Hospital Guntur.

Atchannaidu's relative and MP K Rammohan Naidu gave a statement about his health.

"Atchannaidu has tested positive for COVID-19," it said.

"I am very thankful to all of you for the support you have given for the past three months. Let us pray for his speedy recovery. I believe that he will defeat the coronavirus and will come back safely," the statement added.

The MLA has been facing allegations in ESI scam and is under judicial custody. 
 

Comments
AtchannaiduK Rammohan NaiduCoronavirus

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india