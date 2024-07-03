Andhra Cop Takes Off His Uniform, Then Jumps Before Train

Before taking the extreme step, the cop took off his uniform and kept it aside. (Representational)

An Assistant Sub-Inspector of police in Andhra Pradesh's YSR Kadapa district died by suicide after jumping in fromt of a moving train after taking off his uniform.

The body of ASI Nagarjuna Reddy was found on the tracks near Tappetla Bridge in Vallur Mandal on Wednesday.

He was serving as the ASI at Kamalapuram Police Station.

After the night duty, he had left for home. On the way, he resorted to the extreme step.

Before taking the extreme step, he took off his uniform and kept it near the tracks.

Railway police sent the body for autopsy and registered a case. The reasons for ASI's suicide are not known.

Police officials said they were investigating.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)