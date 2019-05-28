Boy, 7, Suffocates Inside Locked Car In Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: As the car had a cover on it, nobody could spot the boy inside the car.

Andhra Pradesh | | Updated: May 28, 2019 13:17 IST
After four hours of search, the boy was traced inside the car in an unconscious state.


West Godavari: 

A seven-year-old boy died due to suffocation after getting locked inside a car in Andhra Pradesh, the police said on Tuesday.

"The boy, Saibaba, had gone out of his home in Dommeru village to play on Monday. He somehow entered a car parked nearby and got locked inside it," said police officer Vishnuvardhan.

As the car had a cover on it, nobody could spot the boy. After four hours of search, he was traced inside the car in an unconscious state.

"The family members immediately took the child to the government hospital in Kovvur where doctors declared him dead," he added.

The police officer said no case has yet been registered in the case.

Saibaba, whose father died a few months ago, used to stay with his mother Lakshmi in their maternal house, he added.

