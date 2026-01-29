Andhra Pradesh Deliberates Guidelines For Safer Online Spaces For Children

The Andhra Pradesh government is preparing new guidelines to keep minors away from social media and ensure safer online spaces for children.

State Education, Information Technology and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh has directed officials to frame clear rules to regulate access for users below a certain age.

Chairing a meeting of the Group of Ministers at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Lokesh said the government will study models followed in countries like Singapore, Australia, Malaysia and France. He asked officials to consider Supreme Court guidelines while drafting policies.

During the meeting, Minister Nadendla Manohar explained that in Malaysia, only users above 16 years can access social media through digital ID-based verification.

Lokesh also stressed the need for strict action against habitual offenders who spread fake news and post hateful content based on caste, religion or region. "Strong measures are required to curb such misuse of social platforms," he reiterated.

A group of ministers have decided to invite compliance officers from Google, Meta and X to the next meeting for discussions. The have emphasised the need to protect children, while deciding to study global laws before fixing an age limit in the current situation involving online and digital risks.

They also agreed to issue a notification to appoint a State-level Adjudicating Officer under Section 46 of the IT Act to deal with online violations.

Officials informed the meeting that some cases are being handled through the central government's Sahyog Portal. Discussions were also held on cyber crime control, cyber law enforcement and strengthening cyber police stations.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is pushing in the Parliament for the regulation of children's access to social media. Earlier at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Lokesh warned about online risks to young users. "Children are not fully prepared to handle harmful online content. A strong legal framework is needed," he said.

Legal experts note that such laws must balance child safety with freedom of expression and privacy rights, and comply with existing IT and data protection laws.