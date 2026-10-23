Andhra Civic Polls Nominations Deadline Extended Amid Political Row

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (APSEC) has extended the nomination process by 48 hours in specified wards of four Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in YSR Kadapa and Tirupati districts, following directions from the Supreme Court of India amid allegations that candidates were intimidated, attacked and prevented from filing their nominations.

The Commission has allowed fresh nominations to be submitted on October 23 and 24, from 11 am to 3 pm, providing an additional opportunity to candidates who were allegedly obstructed during the original nomination process.

The decision comes amid an escalating political confrontation between the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), with both sides trading accusations over election-related violence, candidate intimidation and the conduct of the local body polls.

The revised nomination facility applies to the following areas:

Kadapa Municipal Corporation: Wards 6, 11, 13, 15, 16, 17, 24, 31, 34, 52 and 55

Rajampet Municipality: Wards 6, 12, 13, 14, 17, 19, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27

Mydukur Municipality: All wards

Tirupati Municipal Corporation: Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 19, 55, 56, 57, 59, 65 and 66

Revised Election Schedule

Fresh nominations: October 23 and 24, between 11 am and 3 pm

Scrutiny of fresh nominations: October 25, 8 am onwards

Withdrawal of nominations: October 25, until 3 pm

Final list of contesting candidates: October 25, after 3 pm

Polling: November 1, from 7 am to 5 pm

Re-poll, if required: November 2, from 7 am to 5 pm

Counting of votes: November 3, 8 am onwards

Meanwhile, the opposition YSRCP has yet again accused the TDP-led NDA of preventing its candidates from filing nominations in several parts of Andhra Pradesh.

The party has alleged that nomination papers were snatched or torn, women candidates were assaulted or intimidated, and opposition leaders were arrested or placed under house arrest. The party alleged incidents in Podili, Chapadu, Tadimarri, Chittoor, Gorantla, Raptadu, Chowdepalle and SR Puram. It also alleged that a nine-month-pregnant candidate was obstructed from filing her nomination and that nomination documents were forcibly taken from candidates in some locations.

Former minister and senior YSRCP leader Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) alleged that 76 incidents had been reported on one day and 65 on the following day during the MPTC and ZPTC nomination process.

However, the TDP has accused the YSRCP of using intimidation and violence to disrupt the election process. The ruling party said that incidents in parts of Rayalaseema, Prakasam and Palnadu were part of a deliberate effort to disrupt local body elections and accused the opposition party of attempting to undermine electoral procedures. It also referred to alleged intimidation of candidates during the 2021 local body elections when the YS Jagnamohan Reddy-led YSRCP government was in power.

The TDP has demanded strict action by the Election Commission and police against those involved in election-related violence.

With polling scheduled for November 1 and counting on November 3, the nomination process, marked by an ongoing controversy, has intensified the politics in Andhra Pradesh, with an intense blame game between the TDP-led NDA alliance and the YSRCP.