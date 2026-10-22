Over 60 Injured During Stick Fight Ritual In Andhra's Annual Festival

More than 60 people were reportedly injured during the traditional Banni Utsavam at Devaragattu in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday night, as the annual Dasara ritual involving a stick fight turned violent.

The festival, also known as Karrala Samaram, is held on Vijayadashami in honour of Sri Mala Malleswara Swamy and Goddess Parvathi. Local legend says the ritual represents the deities' victory over the demons Mani and Mallasura.

Following the midnight wedding ceremony of the deities, devotees descended the hill carrying the idols, while participants from neighbouring villages engaged in the traditional stick fight.

Villagers from Neraniki, Neraniki Thanda and Kothapeta participated on one side, while groups from Arikera, Suluvai, Ellarthi and other villages took part on the opposing side.

The confrontation involved sticks, stones and flaming torches. More than 60 people sustained injuries, with around 10 reportedly in critical condition.

The seriously injured were shifted to Adoni Government Hospital for treatment, while a 30-year-old man, Pothuraju, from Alur, reportedly suffered severe injuries.

Ahead of the festival, Kurnool Superintendent of Police Vikrant Patil had appealed to devotees to observe the tradition peacefully and warned against using the occasion to settle personal or village rivalries.

Police had deployed around 1,000 personnel, five checkposts, 10 police pickets, 110 night-vision CCTV cameras and 10 drones. Preventive proceedings were initiated against 190 people, while 40 cordon-and-search operations resulted in the seizure of approximately 300 sticks. Authorities also seized 50 litres of illicit liquor and destroyed 300 litres of jaggery wash used in illicit liquor production.

Despite extensive security measures and awareness campaigns, the reported injuries have renewed concerns over safety during the annual ritual, and the Police also warned that violence and attacks will invite legal action.