Wedding Preparations Done, Groom Backs Out Over Rs 10 Lakh Cash, Gold

A groom refused to bring his wedding procession after his family failed to receive the cash and gold they had demanded from the bride's family in Haryana's Faridkot. The wedding preparations had been completed, invitation cards distributed, and relatives had gathered at the bride's house when the groom's family demanded Rs 10 lakh in cash and four tolas of gold shortly before the scheduled marriage.

When the bride's family expressed its inability to fulfil the demand, the groom's side refused to proceed with the wedding and did not bring the marriage procession.

Following the incident, the bride's family approached the police, prompting the registration of a case against six people, including the groom, his parents and other relatives.

According to the complaint, the woman's marriage had been arranged with Amanjot Singh, son of Shamsher Singh, who serves at Gurdwara Narayansar in Jatike Sangojla village of Kapurthala district. The groom's family originally belongs to Wahke village in Ferozepur district.

The wedding was scheduled for November 4. The bride's father said all arrangements for the ceremony had been completed well in advance. The family had spent money on purchasing wedding-related items, distributed invitation cards and welcomed relatives who had arrived to attend the celebrations.

However, shortly before the wedding, the groom's family raised the demand for Rs 10 lakh and four tolas of gold. When the bride's family refused to arrange the demanded amount and jewellery, the groom's side backed out of the marriage.

The families had finalised the relationship through Jagjit Singh and his wife Sukhjit Kaur, residents of Shakoor village in Ferozepur. After reaching a mutual understanding, the engagement ceremony, known as the shagun ceremony, was held on February 1 at Maharaja Dhaba in Pakka village. November 4 was subsequently fixed as the wedding date.

Faridkot police have registered a case at Sadar Faridkot police station against Amanjot Singh, his father Shamsher Singh, mother Sukhjit Kaur, sister Manjot Kaur, and two persons identified as Jagseer Singh and Sukhjit Kaur, who helped arrange the marriage.

Investigating officer ASI Raj Singh confirmed that the case was registered after an inquiry into the complaint. He said police teams were conducting raids at various locations to arrest the accused.

The investigation is underway.