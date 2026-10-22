4 Killed After Scorpio Rams Pilgrims In Andhra Pradesh

Four devotees died and two others sustained serious injuries after a Scorpio SUV rammed into pilgrims near Kathipudi-Ravikampadu Junction on the national highway in Kakinada district on Thursday.

According to preliminary reports, the victims belonged to Denkada village in Vizianagaram district and were travelling to Vijayawada to visit the Kanaka Durga temple, popularly known as Bhavani temple. Their private bus reportedly developed a technical problem near Kathipudi, forcing the passengers to stop along the route.

The devotees were walking towards a roadside tea stall when the Scorpio, reportedly travelling at high speed, hit them. The impact proved fatal for four pilgrims, while the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Those dead have been identified as Sirigidi Erraiah (35), Tamlingala Sitaram (36), Tatipudi Varaprasad (36) and Bonula Ramana (52). All four were residents of Denkada village in Vizianagaram district.

Police reached the accident site after receiving information and assisted the injured.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh expressed grief over the deaths and offered condolences to the bereaved families. He added the government would extend support to them.

"It is very heartbreaking that Bhavani devotees from Denkada in Vizianagaram district lost their lives in a road accident near Kathipudi in Kakinada district. I offer my condolences to the victims. I pray that their souls find peace. The government will support the families of the victims," the Andhra Pradesh minister said.

Meanwhile, the news of the tragedy has cast a pall of gloom over the victims' village, leaving families and local residents in shock.