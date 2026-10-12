4 Dead, 1 Injured As EV Catches Fire After Hitting Divider In Andhra

Four people were killed after their electric vehicle caught fire following a collision with a road divider on the Vijayawada West Bypass in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district. The car was completely charred in the fire, and all four occupants died at the scene, while another person sustained serious injuries and is in critical condition.

The victims were returning after attending a family function in Namburu when the accident occurred. The victims have been identified as Kommareddy Ramdev, 39, a resident of NTR district's Nunna area, his mother, Aruna, Tiguru Vijaya of Namburu; and a child.

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Several videos of the incident have surfaced on social media. One clip shows massive plumes of smoke rising from the burning vehicle, an MG Windsor EV. The video further shows the bodies of the victims lying around.

The incident comes weeks after two people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a road accident in the Kenapatty area of Purani Gudam in Assam's Nagaon after the car in which they were travelling caught fire following a collision with a streetlight pole last month.

According to reports, they were travelling in a Kia Carens from Arunachal Pradesh towards Guwahati when the driver reportedly lost control, and the car hit the divider, after which it overturned and hit a street pole and turned turtle. The impact was followed by a massive fire that engulfed the car.

There were four people inside the car. Two of them were reportedly trapped, and they died after sustaining severe burn injuries. The other two suffered serious injuries and were shifted to Guwahati for advanced medical treatment.

