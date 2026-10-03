5 Killed, 10 Injured In Boiler Explosion At Pharma Firm In Andhra

Five workers were killed and 10 others were seriously injured after a boiler exploded at a private pharmaceutical company in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district.

The explosion in the TIL Healthcare pharmaceutical firm in Sri City caused panic, following which rescue and emergency teams rushed to the spot. The injured workers were shifted for medical treatment.

State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha is expected to visit the site.

Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthi expressed shock and grief over the explosion. He conveyed condolences to the families of the workers who died and urged authorities to speed up rescue and relief operations.

Gurumoorthi also called for a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident.

Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh also expressed deep shock and grief over the incident.

Lokesh conveyed his condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and prayed for the peace of the departed souls. He also directed officials to ensure the best possible medical treatment for those seriously injured in the accident.

The minister assured that the government would stand by the bereaved families and provide all necessary support.

Further details about the cause of the boiler explosion and the condition of the injured workers are awaited.