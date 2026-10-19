8 Injured As Speeding Scorpio Hits Bike, Pedestrians In Patna

Eight people were injured after a speeding Scorpio allegedly hit a motorcycle and several pedestrians in Bihar's Patna late last night. The vehicle continued hitting people for around 200 metres before overturning as the driver allegedly tried to flee.

The incident took place in the Patliputra police station area. The Scorpio is said to belong to a JD(U) leader.

Police and local residents helped take the injured to private hospitals. Some of those injured were reported to be in serious condition.

Mother Recounts Learning About Son's Accident

Sunita, the mother of one of the injured, said her son had gone out to see the Durga Puja celebrations. She said both her sons had spoken to the family between 10:00 pm and 10:30 pm and told them they were on their way home. Their phones later became unreachable.

Recalling how the family learnt about the accident, Sunita told news agency IANS, "My son had gone to see the Durga Puja celebrations. I have two sons. Both of them called us between 10:00 and 10:30 PM and said, 'Yes, Mom, we are coming, we are coming.' After that, their phones became unreachable. At around midnight, my younger son called me and said, 'Mom, your elder son has met with an accident and has been admitted to this hospital.' We immediately rushed to the hospital in the middle of the night..."

Minister Says Strict Action Will Be Taken

Minister Ram Kripal Yadav described the incident as "extremely unfortunate" and said the administration was searching for those involved. He said strict action would be taken against the owner of the Scorpio as well as the person who was driving it.

"At around 3:00 AM, people who were out celebrating Dussehra were run over by a Scorpio vehicle. According to reports, seven people were injured, some of them seriously. Some people have also lost their lives. This is an extremely unfortunate incident. The administration is searching for those involved in the incident. Strict action will be taken against the owner of the Scorpio and the driver responsible for running the vehicle over the people. Despite the government and administration being vigilant, such incidents still occur, which is deeply unfortunate...," Yadav told IANS.