US Envoy Sergio Gor Visits Kolkata Pandals, Says He Can See Why Durga Puja Is Special

Durga Puja is one of the most celebrated festivals in India, especially in West Bengal. The festival brings people together through beautifully decorated pandals, traditional rituals, cultural performances and festive celebrations. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor visited Kolkata to experience the celebrations and shared his thoughts on the festival. His post highlighted the warmth of the people and the creativity seen at the pandals.

Sharing his experience, Sergio Gor said he was happy to be back in Kolkata. During his visit, he explored some of the city's beautiful Durga Puja pandals and experienced the creativity and community spirit associated with the celebration.

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He also spoke about the warmth he experienced during his visit and said he could understand why Durga Puja holds a special place for those who celebrate it.

US Ambassador Wishes Everyone Happy Durga Puja

In his post, Gor shared his appreciation for the festival and its celebrations. He highlighted how the creativity of the pandals and the spirit of the community made the experience special.

US Ambassador wished everyone celebrating the festival a happy Durga Puja.

