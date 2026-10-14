Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Young Co-Star Shares BTS Pics From Ad Film Shoot: "Most Beautiful Woman In The World'

Aishwarya Rai was appointed global ambassador for JW Marriott in June 2026. As part of the collaboration, the actor shot a campaign for the brand alongside a young co-star, who has now shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot. The child actor praised Aishwarya for her warmth and described her as an “embodiment of love, kindness and grace.”

Namah Singh Deewana shared a string of BTS pictures and videos from the ad shoot on Instagram. In one of the frames, Namah and his mother were seen taking a selfie with the actor.

"Even now, I still can't believe that I got to share the screen with someone millions of people dream of meeting. Thank you, God, for turning this dream into reality. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ji is not only the most beautiful woman in the world, but also an absolutely wonderful human being. She is the embodiment of love, kindness, and grace," read the side note.

"I will never forget the day I met her, spoke to her, and got to interact with her face-to-face. It was truly a magical and unforgettable experience, a day that will forever hold a special place in my heart. One of the best days of my life. A dream come true," he added.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya recently attended Paris Fashion Week 2026, where she walked the ramp for L'Oréal Paris' Le Défilé show alongside Celine Dion, Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Simone Ashley and others. The actor exuded regal elegance in a black gown paired with an embellished cape. She completed the look with a diamond-studded crown.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II. The film also featured Vikram, Ravi Mohan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi in key roles. The film received a positive response and collected over Rs 340 crore worldwide at the box office. Aishwarya is yet to announce her next project.

Also Read | 'Aao Group Mein': Aishwarya Rai's Sweet Gesture Wins Over Mumbai Paps After Paris Fashion Week