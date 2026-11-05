Bhumi Pednekar To Star In Horror Film <i>Jaani Dushman</i>, Releasing In 2027

A new horror film, Jaani Dushman - Darr Ke Aage Maut Hai, has been announced, with Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. The film is backed by T-Series Films and Almighty Motion Picture.

The Arshad Syed film, which is being planned as the first installment of a new horror franchise, is scheduled to hit cinemas in 2027.

The makers have also unveiled the first poster, offering a glimpse into the dark world.

The eerie poster features a woman lying on a bed as a mysterious, corpse-like hand emerges from beneath the bed and reaches towards her. Wrapped around the wrist is what appears to be a red saree, adding an unsettling supernatural touch to the frame.

At the time of sharing the poster, the makers wrote, Darr toh bahut dekha hoga, ab khauf mehsoos karne ke liye taiyaar ho jaaiye! Presenting Jaani Dushman – Darr Ke Aage Maut Hai! Starring Bhumi Pednekar, helmed by Arshad Syed and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Prabhleen Sandhu and Ajay Singhal. Going on floors soon. Releasing in 2027!”

According to The Hollywood Reporter India, the film is set entirely in the United Kingdom. The plot blends supernatural horror with an emotionally driven mother-daughter story.

The makers have also roped in veteran British stunt coordinator Peter Pedrero, who is known for The Conjuring, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, and The Expendables.

Producer Bhushan Kumar said he is excited to see Pedrero on board. "Pedrero's expertise in action and stunts is adding an important dimension to the project," he said.

"We are also happy to have Bhumi on board. We hope to offer audiences an engaging theatrical experience and explore the horror genre in an exciting way,” Bhushan Kumar added.

Prabhleen Sandhu, Founder of Almighty Motion Picture, said they are ready "for a completely different cinematic experience."

"With an exceptional & a powerhouse performer like Bhumi leading the film and internationally acclaimed stunt specialist Peter Pedrero joining us, our vision is to redefine Indian horror with a spectacular and unforgettable theatrical experience," he added.

Meanwhile, Bhumi's last theatrical release was the romantic comedy Mere Husband Ki Biwi. She was also seen in the Netflix show The Royals.

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