11-Year-Old Chained To Wooden Log For Not Attending Madrasa Regularly In Andhra

Parents often try to discipline their children by scolding them or making them understand their mistakes. But in Andhra Pradesh, an attempt to discipline an 11-year-old boy took a disturbing turn when he was chained and tied to a wooden log at a madrasa following a request by his mother, an act that came to light after videos of the child dragging the log surfaced online.

The incident came to light on Tuesday after videos showed the child walking along a road while dragging a wooden stump. The visuals went viral on social media. Locals who noticed the boy rescued him and informed the police.

A preliminary enquiry confirmed that the boy was subjected to inhumane punishment for being irregular and naughty in attending classes.

"The child was leg-cuffed and tied to a wooden log as a form of punishment. This is clearly inhuman. We have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation," said Sub-Inspector Duggi Reddy.

Police said the boy's parents had recently separated, and he, along with his siblings, has been living with his mother. During the inquiry, it emerged that the madrasa staff allegedly acted on a request from the child's mother to discipline the boy.

"It is learnt that the boy was irregular at the madrasa, and the staff resorted to this act. However, such punishment is illegal and unacceptable under any circumstances," the SI added.

Child welfare authorities have stepped in, and the boy will be produced before the Child Welfare Committee under the Juvenile Justice Act to ensure proper care and protection.

Officials said a thorough probe is underway to fix responsibility and examine whether additional charges need to be filed against the madrasa management.