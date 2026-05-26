Andhra Pradesh EAPCET 2026 Answer Key Challenge Window Open Till May 27

AP EAPCET 2026 Answer Key: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, released the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2026 answer key on May 25. Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key till May 27, 2026, up to 11 am. Registered students can visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, to access the objection window link.

It is advisable to keep the required student login details ready while raising challenges against the AP EAPCET answer key. As per the official calendar, the exam body is expected to release the AP EAPCET 2026 result on June 1, 2026. The test scores will determine the eligibility of a candidate for admission to undergraduate professional courses in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy, for the 2026-27 academic session.

Objection Fee Details

To challenge an answer key, candidates will have to pay Rs. 300 per question. As per the official information, the challenge fee is refundable for valid objections. The decision of the committee on the validity of the objection will be final.

AP EAPCET Objection Portal: Details Required

Students must keep the following login credentials handy to access the objection portal online.

Registration number

AP EAPCET hall ticket number

Mobile number

According to official notification, candidates will be ranked based on the AP EAPCET normalised marks (75% weightage) and Class 12 scores (25% weightage).

Students must note that the rank obtained in the AP EAPCET 2026 is valid for admission to the courses mentioned in the application form for the academic year 2026-2027 only.