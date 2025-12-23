Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2026 Exam Dates Announced, Check Complete Schedule Here

APCHSE 2026 Exam Schedule Released, Download Here
AP EAMCET Time Table 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2026 examination schedule. The exams are set to take place between May 12 and May 20, 2026. Candidates can download the exam date sheet/ time table on the official website of the council - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
The council has released the time table for ECET, ICET, PGCET and other tests also along with AP EAMCET exam.
Andhra Pradesh APSCHE Exam Time Table 2026
|Exam
|Exam Dates
|Number of Sessions
|AP EAMCET 2026 (Engineering)
|May 12, 13, 14, 15 and May 18, 2026
|10
|AP ECET 2026
|April 23, 2026
|2
|AP ICET 2026
|April 28, 2026
|2
|AP PGECET 2026
|April 29, 30 and May 5, 2026
|6
|AP LAWCET
|May 4, 2026
|1
|AP EDCET
|May 4, 2026
|1
|AP PGCET
|May 5, 8, 9, 10 and May 11, 2026
|10
|AP EAMCET (Pharmacy and Agriculture)
|May 19 and May 20, 2026
|4
Who Can Apply For The APSCHE 2026 Exams?
Academic criteria depends on the specific course chosen by the candidate:
- For Engineering (BE/BTech): Candidates must have cleared 10+2 (Intermediate) exam or have a Engineering Diploma with Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.
- Agriculture and Allied Courses: Applicants must have a 10+2 qualification with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Agriculture.
- BPharmacy: This course required a 10+2 pass or appearance with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics.
- PharmD: Candidates must hold a 10+2 or a Diploma in Pharmacy (DPharm) with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics.