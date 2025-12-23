Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2026 Exam Dates Announced, Check Complete Schedule Here

AP EAMCET Time Table 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2026 examination schedule. The exams are set to take place between May 12 and May 20, 2026. Candidates can download the exam date sheet/ time table on the official website of the council - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The council has released the time table for ECET, ICET, PGCET and other tests also along with AP EAMCET exam.

Andhra Pradesh APSCHE Exam Time Table 2026