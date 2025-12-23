Advertisement

Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2026 Exam Dates Announced, Check Complete Schedule Here

AP EAMCET Time Table 2026: The AP EAMCET 2026 examination will be held between May 5 and May 20, 2026. Students can check the complete schedule here.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2026 Exam Dates Announced, Check Complete Schedule Here
APCHSE 2026 Exam Schedule Released, Download Here

AP EAMCET Time Table 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2026 examination schedule. The exams are set to take place between May 12 and May 20, 2026. Candidates can download the exam date sheet/ time table on the official website of the council - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The council has released the time table for ECET, ICET, PGCET and other tests also along with AP EAMCET exam.

Andhra Pradesh APSCHE Exam Time Table 2026

ExamExam DatesNumber of Sessions
AP EAMCET 2026 (Engineering)May 12, 13, 14, 15 and May 18, 202610
AP ECET 2026April 23, 20262
AP ICET 2026April 28, 20262
AP PGECET 2026April 29, 30 and May 5, 20266
AP LAWCETMay 4, 20261
AP EDCETMay 4, 20261
AP PGCETMay 5, 8, 9, 10 and May 11, 202610
AP EAMCET (Pharmacy and Agriculture)May 19 and May 20, 20264

Who Can Apply For The APSCHE 2026 Exams?

Academic criteria depends on the specific course chosen by the candidate:

  • For Engineering (BE/BTech): Candidates must have cleared 10+2 (Intermediate) exam or have a Engineering Diploma with Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.
  • Agriculture and Allied Courses: Applicants must have a 10+2 qualification with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Agriculture.
  • BPharmacy: This course required a 10+2 pass or appearance with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics.
  • PharmD: Candidates must hold a 10+2 or a Diploma in Pharmacy (DPharm) with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
AP EAMCET Time Table 2026, AP EAMCET 2026 Exam Time Table Download, AP EAPCET 2026 Exam Dates
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com