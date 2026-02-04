Advertisement

AP EAPCET 2026 Registration Begins Today, Exam Scheduled From May 12 To 20

AP EAPCET 2026 Registration: The AP EAPCET 2026 will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Hyderabad, in computer-based test mode from May 12 to May 20 for the academic year 2026-27.

AP EAPCET 2026 Registration: Check key details related to the exam here.

AP EAPCET 2026 Registration: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is scheduled to open the registration window today for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2026 for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy programmes. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP CETs 2026 Schedule:

CET nameConducted by :Exam DatesRegistration starts on
APECETJNTU Anantapur23-04-202604-02-2026
APEAPCETJNTU Kakinada12-05-2026 to 20-05-202604-02-2026
APICETAndhra University02-05-202605-02-2026
APPGECETAndhra University28-04-2026 to 30-04-202606-02-2026
APLAWCETSPMVV, Tirupati04-05-202612-02-2026
APEDCETDravidian University04-05-202611-02-2026
APPGCETSri Venkateswara Univ08-05-2026 to 11-05-202609-02-2026
APPECETAcharya Nagarjuna UnivPhysical Efficiency and Games Skill Test will commence on 03.06.202613-02-2026

AP EAPCET 2026: Exam Schedule

The AP EAPCET 2026 will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Hyderabad, in computer-based test mode from May 12 to May 20 for the academic year 2026-27.

"Common Entrance Tests - 2026 (AP-CETs-2026) of Andhra Pradesh will be conducted through Computer Based Test under the aegis of APSCHE, for admission into various courses offered by the Universities and Colleges of Andhra Pradesh for the Academic Year 2026-27," the official notification reads.

