AP EAPCET 2026 Registration Begins Today, Exam Scheduled From May 12 To 20

AP EAPCET 2026 Registration: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is scheduled to open the registration window today for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2026 for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy programmes. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP CETs 2026 Schedule:

CET name Conducted by : Exam Dates Registration starts on APECET JNTU Anantapur 23-04-2026 04-02-2026 APEAPCET JNTU Kakinada 12-05-2026 to 20-05-2026 04-02-2026 APICET Andhra University 02-05-2026 05-02-2026 APPGECET Andhra University 28-04-2026 to 30-04-2026 06-02-2026 APLAWCET SPMVV, Tirupati 04-05-2026 12-02-2026 APEDCET Dravidian University 04-05-2026 11-02-2026 APPGCET Sri Venkateswara Univ 08-05-2026 to 11-05-2026 09-02-2026 APPECET Acharya Nagarjuna Univ Physical Efficiency and Games Skill Test will commence on 03.06.2026 13-02-2026

AP EAPCET 2026: Exam Schedule

The AP EAPCET 2026 will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU), Hyderabad, in computer-based test mode from May 12 to May 20 for the academic year 2026-27.

"Common Entrance Tests - 2026 (AP-CETs-2026) of Andhra Pradesh will be conducted through Computer Based Test under the aegis of APSCHE, for admission into various courses offered by the Universities and Colleges of Andhra Pradesh for the Academic Year 2026-27," the official notification reads.