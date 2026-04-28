AP EAPCET Hall Ticket 2026 Released: Check Login Details, Exam Day Instructions

AP EAPCET Hall Ticket 2026: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, has released the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2026 hall tickets today. Registered candidates can visit the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, to download their admit cards.

The Engineering examinations will be conducted from May 12 to 15, and May 18, 2026. The Agriculture and Pharmacy examinations will be held from May 19 to 20, according to the official exam calendar. Candidates must note that the provisional answer keys for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy examinations will be published on May 23, 2026. The AP EAPCET results are expected to be declared on June 1, 2026, according to the official calendar.

AP EAPCET Hall Ticket 2026: Login Details Required

To download the common entrance admit card, candidates must enter the following details in the hall ticket login window:

Registration number or payment reference ID

Qualifying examination hall ticket number

Date of birth

Candidates can download the AP EAPCET 2026 hall ticket from the official website or through the Mana Mitra (WhatsApp Governance) of Andhra Pradesh.

Important Exam Day Instructions

The hall ticket is an important document, therefore, candidates must carry the AP EAPCET admit card 2026 to the exam centre. Along with the hall ticket, applicants must bring a photo identity or government identity proof on the day of the exam.

According to the official document, registered candidates must report to the examination centre two hours before the commencement of the exam.

The exam is being conducted for admission to professional courses in Engineering, Biotechnology, Agriculture, Pharmacy, Dairy Technology, and other undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2026-27.