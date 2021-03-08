UP Teen Killed By Man Who Wanted To Marry Her, Mother Also Murdered: Cops

Five police teams have been formed to try and arrest the accused.

A 19-year-old woman and her 50-year-old mother in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district were stabbed to death on Sunday night allegedly by a man who wanted to marry the girl, the police said. A third woman - a relative - was also seriously injured and admitted to a local hospital, they added.

The accused, who is on the run, is a neighbour of the family. He was a friend of the 19-year-old and wanted to marry her, police officials said.

Locals have told the media both families were not happy with their "friendship" and had an argument over this issue few days ago. The girl's family had also reportedly got her engaged elsewhere about two weeks ago, they said.

"The investigation till now has shown that a man called Govind who lives about 50 metres away from the incident spot has committed the crime. This man was in love with a girl from the family and the murders have been carried out over this aspect. We have found eyewitnesses too; five police teams have been formed to try and arrest the accused," A Satish Ganesh, Inspector General of Police for Agra, said in a video statement on social media.