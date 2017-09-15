Kamal Haasan Says Would Work With Rajinikanth If He Ever Joins Politics

Actor Kamal Haasan has said he would be willing to work with Rajinikanth if the superstar ever decides to enter politics. The actor had earlier this week confirmed that he was considering launching his own political party."Give me a signal. If Rajinikanth comes to politics we can talk, won't I join him? Though we are rivals in our industry, we consult for key issues," Mr Haasan said in Chennai this evening.Unlike Rajnikanth, who has kept fans guessing with ambiguous remarks on whether and when he will join politics, Kamal Haasan has seemed increasingly clear that his political debut will happen soon.He recently hinted that it could come just as soon as he wraps up work on the Tamil Bigg Boss reality TV show that he hosting - it ends next month.Today, he told the audience that people should decide if he should enter politics.Mr Haasan, 62, has for the last few months weighed in regularly on issues with politically-loaded tweets targeting the AIADMK government. This morning he had tweeted a barb at the 19 rebel AIADMK lawmakers who have been sequestered in different resorts for days by the party's ousted number 2 TTV Dinakaran, as he looks for ways to oust Chief Minister E Palaniswami.Kamal Haasan's war on the AIADMK has included allegations that Chief Minister E Palaniswami's government has done little to curb crime and corruption in the state.Ever since the actor visited Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's home for lunch in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this month, there has been speculation that he could choose to go left. Kamal Haasan has been at pains to deny that he is joining the Left, pointing out after the lunch that Mr Vijayan is only a friend of many years who he admires and hopes to learn from."My colour is obviously seen over the 40 years I have been working in cinema, definitely it's not saffron...I want to be in the middle of things, not leaning to any side," he had stated.Recently the actor also attended a function organised by Tamil Nadu's main opposition party the DMK, sharing stage with its leader MK Stalin.