Watch: Road Collapses In Chennai As Cyclone Michaung Brings Heavy Rain

A road in Chennai's upscale Poes Garden area caved as Cyclone Michaung brought with it strong gusts of winds and torrential rains that pounded the city.

Visuals from the area showed a gaping cavity in the middle of the road and an electric pole collapsing into it. Makeshift structures flanked the edge of the cavity.

— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) December 4, 2023

Poes Garden in south Chennai is a premier locality and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha lived here at her residence Veda Nilayam.

Several parts of the city are waterlogged and without electricity as the relentless downpour paralysed daily life. Many had to move out of their homes to hotels.

Authorities have declared a public holiday today and tomorrow, shutting schools and colleges across the city, and dispatched rescue teams to avert any untoward incidents.

Locals rushed to stock up on essentials, with shops recording a high demand for drinking water.

Cyclonic storm Michaung loomed near Chennai and Puducherry, bringing with it heavy showers. According to the weather office earlier today, Chennai will see heavy rains with strong winds tonight.

Numerous trains and flights have been canceled.

Operations at the Chennai airport have been suspended till 9 am tomorrow - with about 70 flights canceled due to flooding of the runway and tarmac, the Airport Authority of India.

The Southern Railway reported the suspension of several trains originating from Chennai Central and going to Coimbatore and Mysuru. Passengers have been offered full refunds for the cancellations. As many as 14 subways in the city are shut.

(With input from news agency PTI)