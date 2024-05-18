'Will Go To BJP HQ With All AAP leaders': Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest Dare

In his first reaction to the Swati Maliwal case - without naming the Rajya Sabha MP - Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has hit out at the BJP government and accused it of picking out people from the Aam Aadmi Party one by one to arrest them, with the latest target being his personal assistant Bibhav Kumar.

A defiant Mr Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party cannot be "crushed" and, throwing down the gauntlet, declared that he would go to the BJP's headquarters in Delhi with all his senior leaders at noon on Sunday, where the ruling party could arrest them all at once if it wanted to do so.

In a video message in Hindi on Saturday, Mr Kejriwal said, "You are seeing how these people have been after the Aam Aadmi Party. One after the other, they have been putting our leaders in jail. They jailed me, (former deputy chief minister) Manish Sisodia, (former minister) Satyendar Jain, (Rajya Sabha MP) Sanjay Singh, and now they have arrested my personal assistant today."

The Aam Aadmi Party chief, who is out on interim bail until June 2, claimed the BJP now plans to arrest his party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who returned from London after an eye surgery and met him earlier in the day. Delhi Ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi are also their targets, he claimed.

