Watch: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Reveals His Favourite Indian Food

Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai is among India-origin personalities who are steering global giants to greater heights. Even though he spends the majority of his time in the United States, he is well-connected to his roots. Recently, the 51-year-old sat down for a podcast with YouTuber Varun Mayya, where he discussed many topics, including artificial intelligence's impact on India and his advice to Indian engineers. In a light-hearted moment towards the end of the podcast, Mr Pichai also revealed his favourite Indian dishes.

During the podcast, when Mr Mayya asked Mr Pichai to name his favourite food in India, the Google CEO gave a rather diplomatic answer. He chose his favourite foods from three metropolitan cities in India: Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, and revealed that he loves dosa from Bengaluru, chole bhature from Delhi, and pav bhaji from Mumbai. "When it's Bangalore, I will probably get a dosa. It's my favourite food. If it's Delhi, chola bhatura. And if it's Mumbai, I'll do a pav bhaji," Mr Pichai told Varun Mayya.

Apart from talking about his favourite Indian dish, Mr Pichai addressed the topic of rote learning when asked about the entire industry in India dedicated to helping youngsters crack FAANG (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google) interviews. He referred to a scene from Aamir Khan's '3 Idiots' to say that candidates need to "understand things in a deeper way".

"I was almost tempted to go back to the movie 3 Idiots or something like that. And like, there's a scene in there when they ask Aamir Khan the definition of motor. And there's a version that describes what a motor is. And there's a version where you actually understand what a motor is," he said.

Notably, Sundar Pichai is the India-born CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet. He was born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu in 1972 and moved away in 1989 to attend IIT Kharagpur to study metallurgical engineering.