Daughter Of Sundar Pichai's Batchmate Shares Throwback Pic From His IIT Days

Sundar Pichai with his batchmates in 1993.

A never-seen-before of Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai from his IIT Kharagpur convocation day is gaining traction on social media. The image also features Sharmistha Dubey, the ex-CEO of the US IT company Match Group. The picture was shared by an X user Ananya Lohani, a software engineer by profession. Her father studied at the institute with Sundar Pichai.

While sharing the old picture, she wrote, "My dad just shared this picture of his IIT KGP convocation (1993) with him, Sundar Pichai and Sharmistha Dubey in the same frame. This is absolutely insane..."

Sharmistha Dubey is an Indian-American executive who rose to the position of CEO at Match Group, the company that owns multiple dating applications, including OkCupid and Tinder. She grew up in Jamshedpur in the 1970s and 1980s, as per Vogue. Her father, a mechanical engineering professor, pushed her to pursue an engineering degree at IIT, where she was the only female student in a class of over hundred men.

Since being shared, the picture has amassed over six lakh views on the microblogging platform.

