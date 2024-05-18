Leopard That Created Panic In Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli Caught

he animal had reportedly attacked a goat at Vembaiyapuram village (Representational)

Forest department officials on Saturday caught a leopard that created panic among the people of the Papanasam area in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district.

The leopard's movements were caught on CCTV cameras in the area. The animal had reportedly attacked a goat at Vembaiyapuram village in the district.

Tamil Nadu forest department officials reached the spot and kept a trap cage in a village adjacent to the Papanasam forest range in which the leopard walked in. According to officials, the animal would be released deep inside the forests.

Muthusamy, a paddy farmer in Vembaiyapuram, told IANS, "We came to know that the forest department has trapped the leopard. A goat was attacked by the big cat on Friday. We were worried as we all have cattle. We had complained to the Tirunelveli district authorities to catch the leopard."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)