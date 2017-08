A 12-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu killed herself yesterday after her teacher allegedly scolded her in class for staining her clothes with menstrual blood.The child, a student of class 7, jumped off a 25-foot-high building in her hometown in Tirunelvelli, over 600 kms from Chennai.A note left by her talks of being tortured by her teacher.The woman teacher has been charged with aiding suicide at the private school.