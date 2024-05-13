Tamil Nadu MP M Selvaraj Dies At 67; 'An Exemplary Leader,' Condoles CPI

CPI has described M Selvaraj as "an exemplary leader". (File)

Tamil Nadu MP M Selvaraj died early this morning at a private hospital in Chennai where he was undergoing treatment for kidney-related illnesses. The 67-year-old Nagapattinam MP had undergone a kidney transplant in the past.

The Communist Party of India veteran, who was also a farmer and social worker, has been a four-time MP. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1989, 1996, 1998, and 2019.

Condoling his death, CPI described him as "an exemplary leader". The party said his final rites will be performed at the Sithamalli village in Thiruvarur district.

This time, the CPI has fielded V Selvaraj from the Nagapattinam constituency.