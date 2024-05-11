YouTuber Felix Gerald Arrested In Noida Over Derogatory Remarks On Women Cops

Police said he broadcast the interview with the intention to malign Tamil Nadu women police

Tamil Nadu Police arrested the YouTuber Felix Gerald from Noida in Uttar Pradesh and will be brought to Tiruchi after getting a transit warrant from a magistrate on Saturday.

The YouTuber is the second accused in a case filed by the Cyber Crime Police, Tiruchi for making derogatory statements against women police personnel during an interview.

He is the owner of the RedPix 24x7 YouTube and the Tiruchi Cyber Crime Branch has complained that during his interview with YouTuber Savakku Shankar made derogatory comments against women police officers.

M.A. Yasmin, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Musiri, had filed a case alleging that A. Shankar alias Savukku Shankar had made demeaning comments against women police personnel, consequently causing immense mental agony to them.

Shankar was arrested on May 8 in the case.

Madras High Court had remarked that some YouTube channels are becoming a menace to society by publishing derogatory content just to increase their subscription and it is high time that the government reined in such channels.

The Single bench judge of the Madras High Court, Justice Kumaresh Babu made these oral observations on Thursday while hearing a bail petition filed by G. Felix Gerald of RedPix YouTube channel.

Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi V. Varun Kumar said that Gerald, after the Madras High Court observation against him, had switched off the mobile phone and left for Noida and was staying in a lodge there.

He said that the Tiruchi Police tracked him to Noida and arrested him on Friday and would be brought to Tiruchi by train.

The police officer added that the Tiruchi Police would present him before the magistrate for a transit warrant and then bring him to Tiruchi.

The police have filed the case on both Shankar and Jerald under sections 294 (b), 353 and 509 of IPC, 67 of IT Act and 4 of TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act for insulting the modesty of women, publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form and deterring a public servant from discharging duties.

Tiruchi Rural Police had earlier said that Felix Gerald and Savukku Shankar had broadcast the interview with the intention to malign the Tamil Nadu women police officers and personnel.

The Tiruchi Rural Police also said that women police personnel had faced a serious setback in their personal and social lives due to this video.

