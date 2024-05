Salman Khan House Firing Incident: Case Filed Against Gangster Rohit Godara

The Mumbai Crime Branch has also named gangster Godara as an accused in the case.

The Mumbai crime branch has registered a case against gangster Rohit Godara in connection with the firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence last month.

The firing incident took place on April 14 outside Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The subsequent arrests revealed connections to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, leading the Mumbai Police to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all involved in the shooting.

"Mumbai Crime Branch has so far arrested six accused in the Salman Khan firing case and four accused are on run and the search is on," it said.

The sixth accused, identified as Harpal Singh (37), was arrested from Haryana's Fatehabad on Monday evening. He will be presented in the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) court of Mumbai.

As per the police officials, Harpal Singh's information surfaced during the interrogation of another accused Mohammed Rafique Choudhary. He had financed Choudhary to conduct a recce around Salman's residence.

Earlier, police said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Vishnoi, played a key role in motivating the shooters. After receiving weapons delivery in Panvel on March 15, 2024, Anmol provided the shooters with the target's information, instructing them to carry out the firing at the actor's residence.

The planned firing incident was executed as per instructions, during which the shooters received a total of Rs 3 lakh.

