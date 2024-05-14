PM Modi Declares Assets Worth Rs 3.02 Crore, Owns No House Or Car

The PM is seeking a third term as the MP from Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has total assets worth over Rs 3 crore, but owns no land, houses or cars, he has said in his election affidavit. The Prime Minister filed his nomination from the Varanasi constituency on Tuesday.

In the affidavit, PM Modi had declared total assets worth Rs 3.02 crore, the bulk of which is made up of a fixed deposit worth Rs 2.86 crore with the State Bank of India. His total cash in hand is Rs 52,920 and he has Rs 80,304 in two bank accounts in Gandhinagar and Varanasi.

The PM has Rs 9.12 lakh as an investment in National Savings Certificates and also owns four gold rings worth Rs 2.68 lakh. His income went up to Rs 23.56 lakh in 2022-23 from Rs 11.14 lakh in 2018-19.

In the education section, the PM has declared that he completed his Bachelor of Arts from Delhi University in 1978 and Master of Arts from Gujarat University in 1983. He has said there are no pending criminal cases against him.

Filing his nomination from the Varanasi constituency earlier in the day, from where he is seeking a third term as MP, the Prime Minister said, "I am overwhelmed and emotional. I did not even realise how 10 years passed under the shade of your affection. 'Aaj Maa Ganga ne mujhe god le liya hai' (today, Maa Ganga has adopted me)."

Varanasi will vote in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha election on June 1.