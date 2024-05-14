Rape Accused, Aspiring Politician: Owner Of Mumbai Billboard That Collapsed

Police said Bhinde is on the run.

After the billboard erected by his company fell during the storm in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Monday, killing 14 people and injuring at least 74 others, a case has been filed against Bhavesh Bhinde for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The owner of Ego Media, however, is no stranger to police cases and has over 20 against him, including one of rape.

Police officials said Bhinde is on the run and his cellphone is switched off.

The advertising agency owner had also contested the state election as an Independent candidate from the Mulund constituency in 2009 and, in his affidavit, he had said that there are 23 cases registered against him under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and the Negotiable Instruments Act (for bounced cheques).

In January this year, a case of rape was registered against him at the Mulund Police Station and a chargesheet has also been filed.

Sources said Bhinde had bagged several contracts from the Indian Railways and the Mumbai civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), for erecting hoardings and banners over the years and has violated the rules of both organisations several times. He and others in his company are also named as accused in tree-poisoning and tree-cutting cases.

The hoarding which fell on the fuel station in Ghatkopar on Monday was a 120X120-foot structure - so big that it made it to the Limca Book of Records - and the BMC has said it does not allow billboards over 40X40 feet in size.

"We have ordered action against all illegal hoardings in the city. We are starting today. A case has been filed in this case as no permission had been given for the hoarding. A complaint was also received that some trees had been cut so this hoarding could be visible. We have filed a case in this regard too," BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani told reporters.

While Bhinde's agency has claimed it had received permission from the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Railways), BMC officials have said a nod from the municipal corporation is also necessary for all billboards in areas under its jurisdiction.

BMC Additional Commissioner Sudhakar Shinde told NDTV, "The BMC has written to the authorities several times and said our permission is not being taken for erecting billboards. We were told, citing various Acts, that our nod was not needed. The matter is being heard by the Supreme Court now. An inquiry will reveal where the lapses occurred. The BMC's current priority is taking care of the people who were injured."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the people who were killed in the tragedy and has also said that the government will bear the cost of treatment for those who were injured.