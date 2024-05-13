Sushil Modi, Rajya Sabha Member And Ex Deputy Chief Minister Of Bihar, Dies At 72

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Modi died at Delhi's All-India Institute of Medical Sciences this evening. The 72-year-old was battling cancer and was admitted in the intensive care unit of AIIMS for the last one month.

The stalwart leader, once the BJP's best-known face in Bihar, had opted out of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections also on account of his health. He had announced it on social media with a post on X, formerly Twitter, on April 3.

"I have been battling cancer for the last 6 months. Now I feel that the time has come to tell people. I will not be able to do anything in the Lok Sabha elections. I have told everything to the PM. Always grateful and always dedicated to the country, Bihar and the party," his post read.

His absence was expected to be felt the most in Bihar, where he had considerable influence on the party, built over three decades.

Over 11 years between 2005 and 2020, in two stints, he had served as the Deputy of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He was also mourned by senior BJP leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Ravi Shankar Prasad.

"I am saddened by the news of the demise of our senior leader Sushil Kumar Modi ji. Today Bihar has lost a great pioneer of politics forever. From ABVP to BJP, Sushil ji has adorned many important positions in the organization and government. His politics was dedicated to the interests of the poor and the backward. The void that has emerged in Bihar politics due to his demise cannot be filled for a long time. In this hour of grief, the entire BJP stands with his bereaved family. May God give a place to the departed soul in his lotus feet. Om Shanti Shanti,' read a rough translation of the post by Mr Shah.

"The news of the demise of senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Shri Sushil Modi ji is extremely sad. From the Vidhyarthi Parishad till now, we have worked together for the organization for a long time. Sushil Modi ji's entire life was dedicated to Bihar. Sushil Modi ji's efforts have been very helpful in bringing Bihar out of jungle raj and putting it on the path of development. His absence is an irreparable loss for countless workers," read the post by BJP chief JP Nadda.

"His work for the development of Bihar will always be remembered," posted Rajnath Singh.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi also posted his condolences on X. "Heartfelt tribute to our dear friend, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and former Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sushil Kumar Modi ji on his demise," his post read.

Political rival Tejashwi Yadav -- who had slipped into Sushil Modi's shoes during Nitish Kumar's stints with the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal as part of Grand ALliance -- and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, also mourned him.

"Sorry to hear about the sad demise of Shri Sushil Kumar Modi, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family & friends. May the departed soul rest in peace," posted Mamata Banerjee.

"Deeply saddened to hear the news of the untimely demise of respected Shri Sushil Kumar Modi, former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, our guardian, struggling and hardworking leader," posted Tejashwi Yadav.