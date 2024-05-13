BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi, A Quintessential Organisation Man: 5 Points

Mr Modi began his political journey as an activist in Patna University, where he was elected general-secretary of the students' union in 1973.

Mr Modi served as deputy to Janata Dal (United) chief and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for approximately 11 years.

He won the Bihar assembly elections three times between 1990 and 2004. From 1996 to 2004, he was also the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly.

Mr Modi was appointed BJP's national vice president in 2003, a position that he held till 2005.