Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi To File Nomination From Varanasi Today

Before filing the papers, the PM will offer prayers at Dashwamedh Ghat and will take a dip in the River Ganga.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi To File Nomination From Varanasi Today

PM Modi held an extravagant roadshow in Varanasi last evening.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat today in Uttar Pradesh.

Before filing the papers, the PM will offer prayers at Dashwamedh Ghat and will take a dip in the River Ganga. Ahead of filing the nomination, PM Modi held an extravagant roadshow in Varanasi on a five-kilometre-stretch on Monday evening.

Here are the live updates on this big story:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
May 14, 2024 09:54 (IST)
PM Modi Offers Prayers At Dashashwamedh Ghat In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of the Ganges in Varanasi before filling his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat today in Uttar Pradesh.

Today also marks the auspicious day of Ganga Saptami and PM Modi participated in prayers and performed the Ganga Aarti at the Ghat. PM Modi will file his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat for the 2024 general elections, from where he has secured wins with large margins for the past two consecutive terms.


May 14, 2024 09:26 (IST)
The Numbers Game In Varanasi, PM Modi's Constituency

A BJP stronghold for decades, the profile of the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency was raised even higher in 2014 when it saw a high-stakes contest between Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal.
May 14, 2024 09:25 (IST)
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Eying 3rd Term, PM Modi To File Nomination For Varanasi Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today file his nomination from Varanasi for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, seeking a third term from the constituency.
.