BJP's Biren Singh Was On Football Team That Won The Durand Cup: 10 Facts

Imphal: Cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu tried to negotiate his way to the top post in Punjab, but it is footballer Nongthombam Biren Singh who is the country's first chief minister to have been a career sportsman before he became a politician. On his way there, he was also a journalist. The BJP's Biren Singh, took oath this afternoon as Manipur's next chief minister, has worn several hats.