Journalist Jyoti Malhotra Is First Woman Editor Of 'The Tribune'

Journalist Jyoti Malhotra has become the first woman editor of The Tribune, the 143-year-old newspaper based in Chandigarh.

The board of The Tribune made the decision to appoint her editor of the daily.

Ms Malhotra has been a journalist for over three decades. She has covered foreign affairs, politics, and national affairs.

She has travelled widely across India and the world and is deeply interested in all the small and big changes that move the ground beneath her feet, the think tank Observer Research Foundation (ORF) says on its website.