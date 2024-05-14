US Says We Do Not Believe 'Genocide' Occurring In Gaza

US said that Israel must do more to protect Palestinian civilians.

The United States does not believe that genocide is occurring in Gaza but Israel must do more to protect Palestinian civilians, President Joe Biden's top national security official said Monday.

"We believe Israel can and must do more to ensure the protection and wellbeing of innocent civilians. We do not believe what is happening in Gaza is a genocide," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told a briefing.

