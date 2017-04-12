Watch: Sewer Hole Explodes In Man's Face As He Drops Cigarette Butt In It

The 43-second video first shows a man walking up to the hole and emptying some waste inside that. Soon after that, another man walks up to the hole, looks down and throws his cigarette butt inside. The hole immediately blows up with such force that the screen goes completely blank with ash and dust for a few seconds and the man is thrown on the ground. He can then be seen crawling away from the site of the explosion.
Watch the full video below:
April 10, 2017
The video has been viewed over 12 lakh times on Reddit, where users tried to speculate about the cause of the explosion. While some accorded it to methane build-up in the drain hole, others attributed it to a gas leak.
