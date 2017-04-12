Watch: Sewer Hole Explodes In Man's Face As He Drops Cigarette Butt In It

The tiny hole explodes as soon as the man throws a cigarette butt inside New Delhi: They say that smoking is injurious to health, and this scary video just proves it conclusively. Going steadily viral on social media, the video shows a sewer hole exploding in a man's face after he drops a cigarette butt inside it. The incident is believed to have taken place in Tehran, Iran. In the footage, a man can be seen stopping over a sewer hole and dropping a cigarette butt inside it. Immediately after that, a massive explosion takes place as the hole blows up right in the man's face. Fortunately, he is seen to have escaped mostly unhurt.



The 43-second video first shows a man walking up to the hole and emptying some waste inside that. Soon after that, another man walks up to the hole, looks down and throws his cigarette butt inside. The hole immediately blows up with such force that the screen goes completely blank with ash and dust for a few seconds and the man is thrown on the ground. He can then be seen crawling away from the site of the explosion.



Watch the full video below:

pic.twitter.com/Jey6JFTZ61 - (@Xerxesss) April 10, 2017

The video has been viewed over 12 lakh times on Reddit, where users tried to speculate about the cause of the explosion. While some accorded it to methane build-up in the drain hole, others attributed it to a gas leak.



What do you think of the footage? Do let us know using the comments section below.



