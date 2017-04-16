Oops. People Are Boycotting Snapdeal Instead Of Snapchat

The massive blunder came to light after people took to Twitter to post screenshots of Snapdeal's App Store reviews.
See for yourself:
There is lot of difference between snapdeal and snapchat.....- ashok randy (@itsashrandy) April 16, 2017
wake up guys pic.twitter.com/yOzIlzVyOZ
Meanwhile in Playstore. Snapdeal is collateral damage. https://t.co/KXSOR1tqYWpic.twitter.com/DqRzNUXV02- Reddit India (@redditindia) April 16, 2017
This is not the first time that people are calling for a boycott of Snapdeal. In 2015, the company received flak on social media over comments made about growing intolerance in India by its brand ambassador Aamir Khan.
Snapchat, for its part, has rubbished the allegations made by its former employee. "The simple fact is that he (Mr Pompliano) knows nothing about Snap's current metric," the company's attorneys reacted, according to Variety.
