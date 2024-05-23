'Look At The Irony': Prashant Kishor Party's Fact-Check As BJP Rumours Swirl

Social media is abuzz with a screenshot claiming that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed poll strategist and politician Prashant Kishor as their national spokesperson. Prashant Kishor's party, Jan Suraaj, has issued a statement saying that the so-called BJP letter is fake.

Prashant Kishor's party also hit out at the Congress, accusing its leader Jairam Ramesh of sharing the fake image. On its official X handle, Jan Suraaj shared a screenshot that they claimed proved that the document was shared by the senior Congress leader on WhatsApp.

"Look at the irony! Congress, Rahul Gandhi You all talk about fake news and claim to be the victims. Now see yourself how the head of Communications of Congress Party, Jairam Ramesh, apparently a senior leader, is personally circulating a fake document," the party said in the post.

Look at the irony! @INCIndia, @RahulGandhi

You all talk about fake news and claim to be the victims. Now see yourself how the head of Communications of Congress Party, @Jairam_Ramesh, apparently a senior leader, is personally circulating a fake document.@delhipolicepic.twitter.com/NJFrKhznU9 — Jan Suraaj (@jansuraajonline) May 22, 2024

The image shows a BJP letterhead claiming that party president JP Nadda has appointed Prashant Kishor as the party's national spokesperson. It was shared by several users on X and Facebook.

The image went viral after Mr Kishor predicted a victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP in an exclusive interview with NDTV on Tuesday.

Mr Kishor, who had worked with PM Modi and the BJP during the 2014 polls, said that the BJP's tally in this election may hover around its 2019 score of 303 or better than it. He also credited the ruling party with shifting the election discourse from merely crossing the half-way mark to winning 370 seats in the Lok Sabha.

"In the last three-four months, the discussion has centred around '370' and '400 paar'. Consider it a BJP strategy or Opposition's weakness, but the BJP has entirely shifted the goalpost from 272 to 370. This has benefitted the BJP. Now, no one is saying Modi ji will lose, they are saying they may not get 370 seats," said the poll strategist.