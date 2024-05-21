'If BJP Doesn't Cross 370 Seats...': Prashant Kishor On Markets After Poll Results

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor today credited the BJP for shifting the election narrative to winning 370 seats from just crossing the majority figure. However, if it fails to achieve that figure, it may disappoint the share market, noted Mr Kishor in an exclusive interview with NDTV.

"When the expectation from a company is very high and they do not meet that despite performing well, the stock market punishes them. From this point of view, if the BJP scores less than 370 seats, this may become a talking point. The markets too may reflect this," said the poll strategist.

Mr Kishor had worked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP during the 2014 polls, besides Mamata Banerjee and other top leaders during different elections.