Indian Astrologer 'Predicts' Exact Date World War 3 Will Start

The concept of a Third World War has been a topic of intense speculation and debate for decades. With the devastating impacts of the first two world wars still etched in global memory, the idea of another large-scale conflict is both terrifying and compelling. Many astrologers, including Nostradamus and Baba Vanga, have made predictions about WW3 but its possibility remains uncertain. Still, from time to time, news about such predictions keep surfacing on social media platform and attract a lot of attention.

The latest in this series is a "prediction" made by Indian astrologer Kushal Kumar. In a post on Medium, which he has also shared on LinkedIn, Mr Kumar has claimed that World War 3 is just weeks away.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mr Kumar is a Vedic astrologer, who uses charts that show planetary alignment to make forecast about future events.

"2024 was predicted to be majorly worrisome in relation to war conditions in hotspots across the world, particularly around May 8 - it was indicated carrying highest escalation in such war fronts as Koreas, China-Taiwan, the Middle East involving Israel and others in the Middle East, and Ukraine-Russia, anger of NATO could also find expression," he said.

"Some persons charged with authority to govern in some countries may find it tough and hard to cope up with the major worrisome emerging scenario. Some are likely to be seriously unwell or may even resign. Upheavals in the political scene cannot be ruled out. In short, where vulnerable, the contemporary planetary movements suggest that army may step in to take overall control," Mr Kumar further said in his post on Medium.

The astrologer then revealed the date he thinks a global war will break out.

"Now, Tuesday, 18 June 2024 has the strongest planetary stimulus to trigger WW3 although 10 and 29 June may have a say as well," he said in his article.

Panchkula-based Mr Kumar describes himself as an astrologer who predicts world event. And this is why, the news is gaining traction on social media.

The claims come just days after UK officials launched a website to tell Brits what they need to stock up on in the event of war actually breaking out.