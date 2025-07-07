Radhe-Radhe Guru Ji: How Gen Z Push Made Religion A Market Worth Rs 4.86 Lakh Crore In India

Sidhharrth S Kumaar is an astrologer, relationship coach, and psychic. He works with NumroVani, a Gurugram-based numerology company with a mission to 'empower businesses and individuals'. With over six years of experience, Kumaar has built a loyal following - both in real life and across social media.

He consults more than 100 clients every month, most of whom are between the ages of 24 and 35. But his youngest client? Just 8. A growing number of teenagers and young adults are reaching out to him - often struggling with relationship challenges or grappling with identity issues.

"A 25-year-old came to me asking, 'Why am I here?' and 'What's my purpose?' Their North Node was in the 9th house, which indicates a deep connection to travel, philosophy, and teaching. They left the session with tears in their eyes - not because they were lost, but because they finally realised they were simply being redirected," Kumaar shares.

He also recalls a 14-year-old girl who had just come out of a brief but intense relationship. "She wanted to know why she gets so emotionally attached to people," he says.

Stories like these - of people stuck in confusion about relationships, careers, or life - reflect a growing trend: young Indians are turning to spirituality to make sense of their inner chaos and emotional blocks, often using it as a way to disconnect from an overwhelming reality.

With technology, AI, and social media, guidance is now just a few taps away. Whether you're scrolling through an astrology app or texting your personal astrologer for advice - you're far from alone.

What The Numbers Reveal

Data paints the same picture.

A 2024 study by NumroVani found that 51% of young Indians seek astrological insights daily. Around 88% read horoscopes at least once a week, and 75% rely on astrology for matters of the heart.

Digital astrology is booming, with platforms like Astrotalk and AstroVed offering AI-powered, personalised horoscopes and matchmaking services. The online astrology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14%, reaching over USD 750 million (approx. Rs 6,200 crore) by 2025.

The pandemic only accelerated this trend - with online consultations rising by 20-25% in 2021 alone.

Even traditional religious events are seeing a Gen Z revival. The recently concluded Kumbh Mela was attended by more than 400 million people - and a significant portion of them were young Indians.

A large number of youngsters are participated in Maha Kumbh 2025. Photo: NDTV

India's spiritual economy is evolving too. No longer limited to temple visits, it now includes digital services like virtual pujas, online pilgrimages, and astrology consultations. The religious and spiritual market was valued at USD 58.56 billion (approx. Rs 4.86 lakh crore) in 2023 and is growing at nearly 10% annually.

Why Religion And Astrology Are Cool Again

Millennials, for the most part, ran away from tradition. They chased career highs, buried themselves in long working hours, and quietly navigated mental health struggles without help.

Gen Z, however, is rewriting the rules: embracing incense sticks, affirmations, gratitude lists, healing crystals, and birth charts. And they're doing it with pride.

"There's no doubt - it's not just making a comeback, it's probably the next FOMO. Soon, people won't ask if you went out on the weekend - they'll ask if you aligned your karma for it," laughs Vanya Mishra, CEO and Co-founder of AstroSure AI, an app offering AI-powered astrology insights.

According to Mishra, millennials buried spirituality under ambition and burnout. "But Gen Z? They're out of the rat race. They're in their own lane. For them, trauma healing is a priority. Millennials and their parents never even spoke about familial trauma - Gen Z wears it like a badge of honour," she says.

Gen Z is embracing religion and astrology with pride. Photo: Unsplash

Mental health expert Yuvette D'Sa agrees.

"Gen Z understands both the empowering and problematic parts of religion. They don't just accept it blindly. They take what works for them - what gives them peace," she explains.

In her view, this generation is honouring Indian traditions by reshaping them to fit modern realities.

Kumaar sees Gen Z as trendsetters. "They're leading the digital revival of ancient sciences. Even late millennials - sandwiched between Gen Z and their parents - are beginning to turn inward because of it," he says.

Mishra adds, "Social media has supercharged curiosity. And it's not just in India - the West is getting hooked on Vedic astrology too."

Add Social Media To The Mix

A quick scroll through Instagram will show you just how trendy astrology has become. Memes based on sun signs, retrograde rants, and celebrities sharing their spiritual routines - the stars are literally everywhere.

Spiritual gurus like Premanand Govind Sharan (we all have seen his videos, he has 27.3 million followers on Instagram), or Aniruddhacharya Mahara, AKA 'Pookie Baba' (3.6 million followers on Instagram) are also becoming a part of this discourse with their own Instagram account sharing candid moments of wisdom. They further bring Gen Z and other younger generation's attention to religion and spirituality who follow Instagram religiously.

"Big names like Virat and Anushka, even Dua Lipa, are openly embracing astrology. That visibility is making spirituality aspirational again," says Mishra.

And whatever is on social media and your stars follow is cool, right?

'Astrology Isn't A Trend Anymore - It's A Lifestyle Shift'

What was once seen as superstition is now a daily part of self-care routines. From planning projects around moon phases to reciting affirmations during yoga, astrology is increasingly becoming second nature for many young Indians.

"Young people today are using astrology and spirituality as tools to shape their identity and guide major life decisions - from careers to relationships, finance to health. For many, astrologers are their go-to advisors," Kumaar explains.

Even choices like buying a wristwatch are being made based on astrological remedies now.

At AstroSure.ai, Mishra and her team created Agastyaa - an AI-powered astrological assistant - in response to rising demand for personalised, tech-savvy spiritual tools.

The app's user data supports this shift. "Over 50% of our users are Gen Z. Relationship queries dominate. They chat with us late into the night, asking about their futures or just seeking emotional comfort," Mishra shares.

Kumaar sees a similar pattern. "Roughly 73-74% of my recent consultations have been with young people. Once trust is built, they come back - some every week."

According to him, astrology provides a safe, unbiased space for reflection. "It acts like a mirror, one that doesn't judge you. In relationships, friendships, even work teams, people are seeking energy alignment more than logic," Kumaar says.

Mishra believes this shift is only going to grow, "Let's be real. Looking at the state of the world, turning inward might just be the coolest thing you can do right now. If something makes you feel better, or helps you grow - why wouldn't you do it?"

Well, Gen Z seems to echo him.